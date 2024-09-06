Former India batting coach Vikram Rathour and Rangana Herath join New Zealand team ahead of Test season

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES AND PTI Vikram Rathour and Rangana Herath.

In a bid to fine-tune their preparation in the lead-up to their months-long stay in the Indian subcontinent for several Test matches against top-class sides, New Zealand Cricket has roped in former India batting coach Vikram Rathour and former Sri Lanka spinner Rangana Herath.

While Rathour's services will be limited to the one-off Test match against Afghanistan starting September 9, Herath will render his services to the Kiwis till the end of their two-match Test series against Sri Lanka.

Both Herath and Rathour have joined the team in Greater Noida ahead of the game against the Afghans, to be played at the Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground in Greater Noida.

New Zealand's head coach Gary Stead is delighted with the appointment and feels that the two coaches will share their knowledge and understanding of the local conditions and it will aid the Blackcaps in preparing for their time in the subcontinent.

“We’re really excited to introduce Rangana and Vikram into our Test group,” said Stead in a press release issued by New Zealand Cricket.

“Both men are held in high regard in the world of cricket and I know our players are really looking forward to the opportunity to learn from them.

“For our three left-arm orthodox spinners in particular, Ajaz (Patel), Mitch (Santner) and Rachin (Ravindra), having the chance to work with Rangana across three Tests on the sub-continent will be hugely beneficial.

“Rangana has taken over 100 Test wickets in Galle which is the venue of our two Tests against Sri Lanka and so his knowledge of that venue will be priceless.”

Notably, New Zealand will fly to Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series after concluding their one-off Test against Afghanistan in Greater Noida.

The Tim Southee-led side will then come back to India for a three-match Test series.