For first time in history! Bangladesh feature in their maiden tied game during West Indies 2nd ODI Bangladesh played their first-ever tied game in international cricket after having featured in 814 matches across the three formats. The West Indies defeated the Bangla Tigers in a thrilling Super Over to level the three-match series.

Bangladesh and West Indies eked out a low-scoring thriller at a treacherous Dhaka surface in the second ODI of the three-match series. The two teams were tied at 213 at the end of the 100-over game, with West Indies failing to chase five runs of the last over as Saif Hassan conceded four runs.

However, it was the team from the Caribbean that eventually kept their nerve and clinched the contest in a Super Over after scoring 10 in the six-ball shoot-off and defending it by just one run to level the three-match series.

Talking about the Super Over, Shai Hope, Sherfane Rutherford, and Brandon King powered the Windies to 10 in the over bowled by Mustafizur Rahman. Akeal Hosein came to bowl the Super Over for the Windies and superbly defended 10 off the last over.

Bangladesh feature in first-ever tied game

Meanwhile, this was the first-ever tied game for Bangladesh in their history of cricket. The Bangla Tigers have played 814 matches in international cricket, with 454 in ODIs, 154 in Tests and 206 in T20Is, and this was the first-ever time that they had been involved in a tied contest.

Talking about the West Indies, they have now been involved in as many as 12 tied games across formats - one in Test, and 11 in ODIs.

Shai Hope's fifty led Windies in the chase

Coming to the game, it was Shai Hope's strong 67-ball 53-run knock that helped the Windies tie the game. He held the chase together while wickets fell around him and stayed unbeaten, having struck four fours. Justin Greaves and Akeal Hosein also helped with their strong 26-run and 16-run cameos in the second innings.

Earlier contributions from several Bangladesh players, including a 45-run knock from Soumya Sarkar and a heroic 14-ball 39 from Rishad Hossain, had taken the hosts to a competitive total of 213, which looked way too far at one point.