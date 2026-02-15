For first time in his career, Hardik Pandya achieves major unwanted record in IND vs PAK T20 World Cup clash

New Delhi:

Hardik Pandya bagged a golden duck in the crucial India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 clash as he had an off day against the Men in Green. Pandya was dismissed for nought in the clash at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Pandya came in to bat in the 15th over when Tilak Varma was dismissed by Saim Ayub. The hard-hitting all-rounder looked to go big from ball one as he hit the carrom ball towards long-off, but did not get the right connection and was caught by Babar Azam.

Meanwhile, Pandya has achieved major unwanted records as he has been dismissed for a golden duck for the first time in his career. This was his fourth duck in his T20I career, but he had never been dismissed for a one-ball duck previously.

Pandya has also achieved another unwanted feat as three of his four ducks in T20Is have come against the Men in Green. These are now the most ducks by an Indian player against Pakistan in the shortest format.

Most ducks for an Indian player vs Pakistan in T20Is:

1 - Hardik Pandya: 3 ducks

2 - Gautam Gambhir: 2 ducks

3 - Rohit Sharma: 2 ducks

Ishan Kishan powers India

Ishan Kishan was in sublime touch as he defied the tacky Premadasa surface, where most of the Indian batters struggled. Kishan slammed a 27-ball fifty and went on to make 77 from 40 balls. His 27-ball fifty is the fastest in an India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match.

Fastest 50s in Ind-Pak T20Is (by balls):

23 Mohd Hafeez Ahmedabad 2012

24 Abhishek Sharma Dubai 2025

27 Ishan Kishan Colombo RPS 2026 *

29 Yuvraj Singh Ahmedabad 2012

Kishan's 77 is also the third-highest score by an Indian against Pakistan in T20Is. The list is led by Virat Kohli, who made a stellar 82* against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022 in Melbourne.

Highest individual scores in Ind-Pak T20Is:

82* Virat Kohli Melbourne 2022

79* Mohd Rizwan Dubai 2021

78* Virat Kohli Colombo RPS 2012

77 Ishan Kishan Colombo RPS 2026

75 Gautam Gambhir Joburg 2007

Kishan's 77 helped India post 175/7 in their clash against Pakistan, which is now the highest T20 World Cup score between India and Pakistan. India struggled a bit but have put up a strong score in the end.