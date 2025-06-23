For first time in 93 years! India achieve never-seen-before historic record during IND vs ENG 1st Test Rishabh Pant slammed centuries in both innings of the first Test match against England in Leeds. Meanwhile, KL Rahul also hit a ton as India put a strong show in the second innings of the Leeds Test. The innings saw India achieve a never-seen-before record.

New Delhi:

The Indian batters continued their stellar run in the first Test match against England in Leeds with KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant slamming scintillating centuries in the second innings. Rahul and Pant led the visitors' charge on Day 4 of the Test with India looking to hand a mountainous target to the hosts.

Pant created history on way to his eighth Test ton. He became only the second wicketkeeper to hit centuries in both the innings of a Test, joining Andy Flower. He is the first-ever wicketkeeper to do so in an away Test match as Flower had achieved the feat at home in Harare.

Meanwhile, Rahul also registered a couple of major milestones after hitting his ninth Test ton. This was his third century as an opener in England, which are now the most by an Asian opener in the country. The previous record was jointly held by Sunil Gavaskar, Rahul Dravid, Vijay Merchant, Ravi Shastri and Tamim Iqbal alongside Rahul with two tons as openers in England.

India register a never-seen-before record

Meanwhile, the Indian team has registered a never-seen-before record in their history of Test cricket. For the first-ever time, there have been five individual centuries scored by Indian players in a Test match.

India are playing Test cricket since 1932 and have played 591 Test matches, including this one, but there has never been an occasion before where five centuries were scored by their players.

Shubman Gill, Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal had hit tons earlier

Meanwhile, in the first innings, Shubman Gill, Pant and Yashasvi Jaiswal had slammed centuries. Gill had hit 147 on his maiden innings as captain in Test cricket, while Pant had slammed 134. Jaiswal, who opened the innings, had hit 101 in the first essay.

The three knocks had propelled India to a pretty strong first innings total of 471; however, the visitors witnessed a collapse from 430/3 to 471 all out.

Pant, Rahul slam tons in second innings

Pant and Rahul's tons played a vital part in India's bid to set a strong target. Pant made 118, while Rahul was dismissed for a well-made 137.