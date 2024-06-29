For first time in 90 years! India shatter Australia's biggest Test score record in format's history

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Richa Ghosh and Harmanpreet Kaur.

The Indian women's team has more history during their one-off Test match against South Africa at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led team has achieved what no other women's team could have in the 90-year-old history of women's Test cricket.

India have shattered the record of the biggest score in women's Test cricket history. The Women in Blue smashed a whopping 603/6d in the first innings of the one-off game in Chennai against South Africa. With this the Indian team has become the first team to hit 600 runs in an innings of Test cricket.

The highest team score in an innings belonged to Australia previously. The Aussies amassed 575/9d in a Test against South Africa earlier in the year.

Highest team score in Women's Test cricket:

1 - India: 604/6d vs South Africa in 2024

2 - Australia: 575/9d vs South Africa in 2024

3 - Australia: 569/6d vs England in 1998

4 - Australia: 525 vs India in 1984

5 - New Zealand: 517/8 vs England in 1996

The Indian batters bossed South Africa on the opening day and in the first hour of the second day. The Women in Blue amassed the highest single-day score by a team, 525 precisely, as they demolished the Proteas attack on Day 1. Shafali Verma smashed the fastest century and then the quickest double-ton in the history of women's Test cricket. She reached her hundred in 113 balls, going past Janette Brittin's fastest ton record of 137 balls. Shafali then took her batting into another gear and made her next 100 runs in 81 more balls. Overall, she took 194 deliveries to get to her double century, breaking Annabel Sutherland's fastest double-ton record of 248 deliveries.

Apart from Shafali, the other Indian opener - Smriti Mandhana - also had a great time in the middle. She carried her ODI form against the Proteas and made 149 in the first innings. She partnered with Shafali for the highest opening stand and second-highest for any wicket in the world when they made 292 in association on the opening day.

India declared their innings on 603/6 after the wicket of Richa Ghosh. They started the day on 525/4 with Harmanpreet and Richa resuming the charge. Both the players got their fifties on the opening session and were set for individual tons but the Indian captain was dismissed on 69 LBW. Deepti Sharma joined forces with Richa and the duo made 10 runs together before Richa was dismissed LBW and India called for the declaration.