For first time in 147 years, Kamindu Mendis registers incredible milestone in Test cricket

The in-form Kamindu Mendis shattered another major record in red-ball cricket after scoring an unbeaten fifty in the second Test match against New Zealand on Thursday. Mendis became the first player in the history of Test cricket to register 8 fifty-plus scores in his first eight matches.

No cricketers had managed to display this kind of consistency in Test cricket since the first match was played in 1877. Mendis now boast four centuries and five fifties in his first eight Test matches to continue to make the headlines with each innings.

Pakistan's rising star Saud Shakeel registered the fifties in his first seven consecutive Test matches to previously hold the record. Mendis equalled Shakeel's tally after scoring a crucial hundred against New Zealand in the last match and now set a new standard with another fifty.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka dominated Day 1 of the second Test against New Zealand at Galle International Stadium. The hosts lost opener Pathum Nissanka to Tim Southee in the very first over after opting to bat first in the second match but the Kiwis failed to capitalise on a good start.

