For first-ever time in 64-year-old history of Duleep Trophy, Auqib Nabi Dar takes four wickets in four balls Auqib Nabi created history for the North Zone in the Duleep Trophy as he became the first bowler to take four wickets in four balls in the history of the red-ball tournament. Auqib achieved the feat against Central Zone and played a vital role in their collpase.

New Delhi:

Auqib Nabi Dar on Friday etched his name into the history books as he achieved a never-before-seen record in the Duleep Trophy. For the first-ever time in the 64-year-old history of the tournament, a bowler has picked up four wickets in four balls.

Jammu and Kashmir right-arm fast bowler Auqib Nabi took four wickets in as many balls during his team, North Zone's clash against East Zone in the first-class cricket competition. He achieved the feat in the 53rd and 55th overs of the first innings of the first quarterfinal between the two teams at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground, Bengaluru.

Auqib began his way to the historical feat with the wicket of a well-set Virat Singh in the 53rd over when he cleaned him up. Auqib then caught Manishi in front on the next ball, before cleaning Mukhtar Hussain on the last ball of the 53rd over to take a hat trick. His brilliance did not stop soon as the speedster returned to remove Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal on the first ball of the 55th over as he took the fourth wicket off the fourth delivery and sent the East Zone nine down.

With the brilliance of Auqib, East Zone, led by Riyan Parag, were bowled out for 230 despite being on 222/5 at one stage. Auqib also claimed the final wicket of Indian veteran Mohammed Shami, dismissed LBW on six.

Meanwhile, North Zone, being led by Ankit Kumar due to the absence of ill Shubman Gill, scored 405 in their reply with Ayush Badoni and wicketkeeper Kanhaiya Wadhawan scoring crucial half-centuries.

India's domestic schedule in 2025 kicked off with the Duleep Trophy that started on August 28. North Zone face East Zone, while Central Zone lock horns against NorthEast Zone in the two quarterfinals. Two other teams, West Zone and South Zone, have already progressed to the semi-final by virtue of their dominance in India’s domestic circuit.