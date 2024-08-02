First time in 43 years! Team India emulates rare ODI record in 1st game against Sri Lanka

Follow us on Image Source : AP Indian cricket team.

The Indian cricket team kicks off a new era in ODI cricket after T20Is under the new head coach Gautam Gambhir. After whitewashing Sri Lanka in the shortest format on their away tour, the Men in Blue begin a three-match ODI series against the Lankan Lions. Meanwhile, they have emulated their own 43-year-old record during the opening game in Colombo.

With the focus on the T20 World Cup 2024, the Indian team did not play an ODI match for the first eight months in 2024. This is the first match the Men in Blue are playing in the ongoing year, making it the latest they have taken since 1981 to play a 50-over game in a calendar year. For the first time in 43 years, India are playing an ODI game this late in a calendar year.

The latest Team India has taken to play its first ODI in a year:

6th December in 1980

1st October in 1978

2nd August in 2024

13th July in 1974

India were asked to field first after Sri Lanka's new ODI captain Charith Asalanka won the toss. India went with three all-rounders - Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube and Axar Patel alongside two specialist pacers in Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj.

"Good pitch. We have played a lot of cricket here and know the conditions. There has been a lot of changes; I am back, so is Virat, KL and Shreyas Iyer. Kuldeep also comes back in. Dube is also playing. We have a pretty decent balance. We had a great World Cup, we didn't cross the finishing line but there were a lot of positives. We have created an atmosphere where guys can come in and play with freedom. Not really (on whether he will bowl), I will focus on my batting. We have enough bowlers in the squad that can roll their arm over," India captain Rohit said at the toss.

India and Sri Lanka Teams:

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka(c), Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Akila Dananjaya, Asitha Fernando, Mohamed Shiraz

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj