  First time in 24 years! Bangladesh cricket team creates history against Pakistan in second Test

First time in 24 years! Bangladesh cricket team creates history against Pakistan in second Test

Bangladesh have performed admirably well in the Test series against Pakistan and are on the verge of creating history. On the fourth day of the ongoing second Test, they created another never-before-seen record in their 24-year Test cricket history.

Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: September 03, 2024 13:34 IST
Pakistan vs Bangladesh
Image Source : AP Bangladesh cricket team

The Bangladesh cricket team, led by Najmul Hossain Shanto, has played superbly in the Test series against Pakistan and is on the verge of creating history. If they chase down 185 runs in the second Test, this will be their first-ever away series win since 2009 in a Test series comprising more than one match. Meanwhile, Bangladesh created another never-before-seen record on Rawalpindi's fourth day of the Test.

After recovering from 26/6 in the first innings to post 262 runs on the board in reply to Pakistan's 174, the visitors reduced Shan Masood and his men to just 172 runs in their second essay. Hasan Mahmud was the star with the ball picking up five wickets while Nahid Rana continued to emerge as a star fast bowler with four-fer. Taskin Ahmed picked up a solitary scalp as the trio of pacers put up an excellent show with the red cherry.

For the first time in their Test cricket history, all 10 wickets of opposition have been picked by pace bowlers. Bangladesh attained full-member status back in 2000 and 24 years later, their pacers have picked 10 wickets in an innings. For long, their spinners have been doing the damage and it has been their strength as well.

However, the surface in Rawalpindi offers pace and bounce and the emergence of pacers Hasan and Nahid has done wonders for their bowling attack.

Bangladesh are set to tour India next month for a two-match Test series and a superb performance against Pakistan away from home. The Test series between India and Bangladesh is scheduled to commence on September 19 with the opening game to be played in Chennai and the second game taking place in Kanpur. The two teams will also lock horns in three T20Is starting from October 6 with matches to be played in Gwalior, Delhi and Hyderabad.

