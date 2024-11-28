First time in 100 years! Sri Lanka register embarrassing record after getting bowled out for 42 runs

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sri Lanka team

The opening Test of the two-match series between South Africa and Sri Lanka is progressing at a rapid pace at the Kingsmead in Durban. After opting to bowl, the visitors skittled the opposition for just 191 runs. But little did they know that they would have to come out to bowl only after 13.5 overs. Yes, Sri Lanka's batting innings lasted only for 83 balls, the lowest since 1924 and the second-lowest overall in the history of the longest format.

Only two of their batters managed to reach the double figures while five of them bagged ducks. Marco Jansen was the wrecker-in-chief as he picked up seven wickets for just 13 runs in 6.5 overs. The pitch is spicy and helpful for the bowlers but even then, South Africa managed to post 191 runs on the board which seems like a mountain to climb for Sri Lanka now.

Coming back to the record, South Africa were bowled out in just 75 balls way back in 1924 against England at the Edgbaston. After 100 years, Sri Lanka have achieved this forgettable feat with their batters not able to step up in challenging conditions.

Shortest batting innings in Test cricket (by balls)

Team Balls Opposition Year South Africa 75 England 1924 Sri Lanka 83 South Africa 2024

As far as the match is concerned, South Africa hold all the aces now after taking a huge lead of 149 runs in the first innings. However, they will have to bat well in their second essay to make sure they set a challenging target for the visitors. In fact, the hosts have a chance to bat Sri Lanka out of the match now just like India did against Australia earlier this week in Perth. For the unversed, India were bowled out for 150 runs in their first innings but their stunned the Aussies by skittling them for just 104 runs.

In the second innings, India batted superbly with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli smashing centuries. They declared at a score of 487/6 setting a huge target of 534 runs for Australia who succumbed to pressure to lose by 295 runs.