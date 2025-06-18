Feels so good that James Anderson, Stuart Broad are not there in England team: Rishabh Pant Rishabh Pant welcomed the absence of Anderson and Broad in England’s lineup, noting their impact in past tours. However, he warned that England still have a strong bowling attack, and emphasised India’s respect for every opponent while backing his young team's ability.

Leeds (England):

This summer marks the first in years when neither James Anderson nor Stuart Broad will be available for England selection. Broad retired after the 2023 Ashes and transitioned into broadcasting, while Anderson ended his Test career following the first match against West Indies in 2024. Since retiring, Anderson has remained involved in the cricketing scene and occasionally works with the England team in a coaching role.

Speaking on their absence, India vice-captain Rishabh Pant stated that he feels good that the two legends are not available, but reminded that England are still a strong team with ‘enough ammunition’ available. He added that the Indian team doesn’t underestimate any opponent, acknowledging that they are a young side themselves. While they respect every bowling attack and opposition, he emphasised that they have the ability and confidence to get the job done.

“Definitely, it feels so good when both (Anderson and Broad) are not there. Because coming from the last two tours, they've been there for England for so many years and I've only come for two tours. But at the same time, they have enough ammunition as an England bowling line-up,” Pant said in the pre-match press conference.

“We don't want to take anyone lightly because our team is also young. They're still looking to develop themselves. But at the same time, we've got to play our cricket and respect the bowlers and opposition where it needs it,” he added.

Pant shares camaraderie with Gill

The England series will mark the first time with Shubman Gill and Pant as Test captain and vice-captain, respectively. Speaking on his camaraderie with the newly-appointed captain, Pant said that they gel really well and they have a good comfort zone off the field and he expects it to be a special journey.

"I think me and Shubman have a really good camaraderie off the field. If you're good friends off the field, it eventually comes on the field as well. That is something I've always believed," he noted. Me and him, we gel really well together. We keep on having conversations and the kind of comfort zone we have with each other, I think that is really going to be special for us,” Pant said.