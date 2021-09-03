Faulkner lashes out at Hobart Hurricanes over disrespectful contract offer

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of James Faulkner.

Australian all-rounder James Faulkner has lashed out at his former Big Bash League club Hobart Hurricanes after 'disrespectful' contract offer fell though. He also said that he was shattered over how things played out at Hurricanes.

"I'm obviously not on board (at the Hurricanes). It is very disappointing. I wanted to be a part of the Hurricanes and represented Tasmania. I'm just shattered at how it's all played out," said Faulkner at Jack and Painey show on SEN Hobart.

"They brought an initial offer to my manager… he was embarrassed to bring it (to me). I found that pretty hard to take when I first heard it on the phone -- found it pretty disrespectful for what I've given to Tasmanian cricket. I've put my heart and soul into it. To hear the initial offer… it cut pretty deep," added Faulkner.

The 31-year-old, who last played for Australia in 2017, is still angry over how Hurricanes treated him when contract renewal talks came over. Faulkner was the Player of the Match in the 2015 Cricket World Cup final, picking 3/36 against New Zealand at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

"It's all OK for them to say they want me, but when they offered what they did, it was very clear that they didn't want me. They just left me in the background after they promised they were going to sort of it. They actually called me in before I went to the Pakistan Super League to apologise, and it still never got sorted out," explained Faulkner.

"They did offer a couple of (more) times. It was the initial offer and not feeling wanted - I know what I'm worth. I didn't want more, I just wanted what was fair and maybe a little less. It comes back to that first offer - I didn't feel respected as a player or as a person or a Tasmanian."

After seven seasons with the Melbourne Stars in BBL, Faulkner made a move towards home to Hobart Hurricanes ahead of the 2018-19 season with a three-year deal. He also had an angry swipe over head coach Adam Griffith's indifferent attitude.

"They used injury against me the whole time which is quite disappointing. Last season I had an eight-week hamstring and I tried to come back in three-and-a-half weeks and put my body on the line to come back so we had a shot at making finals. For the coach to use that against me I felt was wrong.

"People don't really know the whole story, but that cut me deep when I heard that on the news the other night. I've never had an issue with Cricket Tasmania, the board, the players and the supporters - I've loved every part of being a Tasmanian cricketer. Through this negotiation with certain people there's been a breakdown in relationship."

Faulkner played just 12 of 29 matches in the last two BBL seasons. In the last season, he suffered a serious hamstring injury which ended his tournament in December.

"When you watch the news, and you see who I thought was one of my mates as well as the head coach say the bowling group and the team have performed well without me and that we need to move on and that he didn't really care - that's like sticking a knife straight in my back."

On his future in BBL, Faulkner said he will now take part in other T20 leagues. Faulkner did well in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) with 13 wickets in six matches at an economy rate of 6.50 for the Lahore Qalandars.

"There's no other way for me to continue to be playing (in BBL). I'll be playing in the Pakistan Super League again, and I'm playing in the T10s in Abu Dhabi, and then hopefully Sri Lanka as well and whatever else pops up."