Farokh Engineer surprised by Kuldeep’s exclusion, calls him India’s 'trump card' for all Tests

Former wicketkeeper‑batter Farokh Engineer was taken aback by India’s decision to leave wrist‑spinner Kuldeep Yadav out of the playing XI for the first Test against England, labelling him a “trump card” who deserves a spot in all five matches.

Opting instead for a predominantly pace‑focused attack - four fast bowlers and only Ravindra Jadeja as the lone spinner - in Leeds, India surprised many. “I would have liked Kuldeep Yadav in the playing XI. He’s your trump card alongside Bumrah - I would have picked him,” Engineer told PTI on the opening day.

He added, “He’s a quality bowler England batters would struggle with. I’d play him in all five games.”

The 87‑year‑old, who played 46 Tests for India between 1961 and 1975, also voiced support for new Test skipper Shubman Gill. Despite Gill’s modest record in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia), Engineer defended him as “a class player.” He was especially impressed by Gill’s captaincy in the 2025 IPL, when he led the Gujarat Titans to the Eliminator.

“He showed calmness and made the right bowling and field‑placement decisions,” Engineer noted. “Let’s give him a chance - he’s level‑headed and willing to listen to senior pros like KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant or Jasprit Bumrah. I think he’ll do well. Let’s back him.”

Engineer also praised Yashasvi Jaiswal’s century - 101 off 159 - on the opening day. “Credit to him for walking in with a rib injury from a short ball, batting patiently and superbly.”

On England’s bowling, he remarked, “They lack quality spinners. Young Bashir, despite a decent Test record, isn’t great and can leak runs. Our batsmen excel against off‑spin, so they’ll capitalize.”

Finally, reflecting on the retirements of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and R Ashwin, Engineer said: “Players of their caliber will be missed, but it opens the door for youngsters like Sai Sudharsan. I’m confident we’ll see more of him in Tests, despite his unfortunate four‑ball duck today.”