Fan in Ranchi falls on Virat Kohli's feet after his record-breaking 83rd century in ODI: Watch Virat Kohli’s 135 in Ranchi, highlighted by his record-breaking 83rd ODI century, thrilled the crowd and even drew a fan to fall at his feet. His 136-run stand with Rohit Sharma powered India to 349, with Kohli smashing 11 fours and seven sixes before falling to Burger.

Ranchi:

Virat Kohli’s latest masterclass in Ranchi unfolded with the kind of drama and energy rarely seen in a bilateral ODI, as the star batter lit up the JSCA International Stadium Complex with his 52nd ODI century, an innings that also sparked an unexpected moment involving an overzealous fan.

Kohli had launched his knock in emphatic fashion, collecting a boundary off the very first ball he faced when an outside edge raced to third man. His early fluency set the tone for an innings defined by clean striking and supreme control. Among his standout strokes was a crisp straight drive against Nandre Burger, followed soon after by a soaring six from a lofted shot back over the bowler’s head. His assault extended to Ottneil Baartman as well, whom he charged down the pitch to lift over long-off for another maximum.

As Kohli approached three figures, the crowd sensed something special brewing and he eventually delivered. He completed his 83rd ODI ton in 102 balls and soon after the celebration broke, a fan entered the ground and fell at Kohli’s feet. The security personnel immediately took control of the situation, but the boy was smiling all the way. Kohli, meanwhile, continued with his celebration as he kissed his wedding ring and hugged KL Rahil, who was at the non-striker end.

The Ro-Ko knock that shaped India’s innings

The innings was shaped significantly by his stand with Rohit Sharma. Together, the pair stitched a 136-run partnership for the second wicket from 109 deliveries, with Rohit scoring 57 from 51 balls while setting a separate world record for ODI six-hitting. Kohli later reached his century, guiding Marco Jansen through third man for the landmark stroke. It was his third ODI ton at this venue, adding to earlier hundreds against Sri Lanka and Australia.

Kohli’s resistance ended at 135 from 120 balls when Burger deceived him with a slower delivery. Eleven fours and seven sixes punctuated his stay, and the crowd responded with a prolonged ovation as he walked off. He walked back with the crowd in Ranchi giving him a standing ovation. Meanwhile, India posted 349 runs in the first innings.