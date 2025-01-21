‘Families on tour is important, doesn’t affect cricket’ - Jos Buttler amid BCCI’s new player guidelines

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Jos Buttler during the third T20I against West Indies.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently issued guidelines that restricted the players from having their families for more than 14 days in a long tour, which lasts more than 45 days. In case the tour lasts less than 30 days, the families are allowed to accompany the cricketers for a maximum of seven days. This has created tremendous controversy as India captain Rohit Sharma was heard telling chief selector Ajit Agarkar about talking to BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia about the same after many cricketers reached out to him.

Amid this, England white-ball captain Jos Buttler highlighted the importance of having families on tour with the players. The Three Lions are currently in India for a white-ball series and ahead of the first T20I in Kolkata, Buttler noted that the presence of their family doesn't affect the game. Rather, he feels that it is important in the busy schedule.

“I think it’s important. We live in a day and age now which is a very modern world and it’s great to be able to have families on the tour with you, try to enjoy that. I don’t think it affects the cricket too much and it’s something that is very manageable,” Buttler said in the press conference.

BCCI sent out the new guidelines to all the players after India’s humiliating 3-1 series defeat to Australia in Down Under. As per the new policy, all the players are advised to feature in domestic cricket more regularly and have been updated about the new baggage policy among other things.

The players are strictly following BCCI’s new guidelines as Rohit will be featuring in the Ranji Trophy after 10 years, while star India cricketers Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja will also play in the next round. Meanwhile, as per reports, head coach Gautam Gambhir’s manager, Gaurav Arora is staying separately in the hotel ahead of the first T20I against England as BCCI denied accommodation for personal manager and staff.