Fakhar Zaman dismisses retirement talks, targets comeback from injury next month Pakistan's explosive opener Fakhar Zaman has cleared that he is not retiring from international cricket at all. There were rumours that he would retire with yet another injury-cutting short his Champions Trophy stint. Fakhar is targeting a comeback from injury next month.

Fakhar Zaman has dismissed retirement speculations after an injury against New Zealand in the opening game ended his Champions Trophy. Moreover, the left-hander has cleared that he is targeting a return from injury next month when Pakistan are scheduled to tour New Zealand for five T20Is and three ODIs.

For the unversed, Fakhar strained his oblique muscle while chasing the ball hit by Will Young in the first over of the match. He went off the field immediately and came back later but could only bat at number four due to the time he spent in the dressing room during the fielding innings. Even then, the southpaw visibly struggled in the chase scoring only 24 runs off 41 deliveries and was distraught in the dressing room after getting out.

Given the fact he turns 35 this year in April, many reckoned Fakhar Zaman might have played his last game for Pakistan. But while talking to PCB Digital, the batter confirmed that he was not going anywhere and is looking forward to make a comeback. "I heard about this [retirement rumours] a lot and even my friends messaged me about it, but there's nothing to it.

"The ODI format is my favourite format. Yes, with my thyroid, there was a thing that I could take more time getting back into it. But I want to play T20s, ODIs, even Tests again. As far as my comeback is concerned, I spoke to the doctor and I can start playing cricket again within the month. The doctor has advised me that I can start training again in three weeks. So I think I should be back to playing cricket in a month's time," Fakhar said.

Pakistan are scheduled to play their final Champions Trophy game against Bangladesh today in Rawalpindi which is likely to get washed out. They will tour New Zealand next month for five T20Is and three ODIs and Fakhar Zaman might be targeting that series to make a comeback.