Faf du Plessis returns to lead Super Kings in MLC 2023

Image Source : PTI Faf du Plessis led RCB in IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings players Ambati Rayudu, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Faf du Plessis and Dwayne Bravo are set for a reunion in the inaugural edition of the MLC. David Miller will be joining them as he is also one of the overseas signings for the Texas Super Kings. Moreover, the franchise has announced Faf du Plessis as the captain of the team.

Du Plessis played for CSK until IPL 2021 but was picked by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the mega auction ahead of 2022 edition. He is currently the captain of RCB since the last two seasons. Meanwhile, Conway, Santner and Rayudu will reunite with Stephen Fleming who has been appointed the head coach of the Texas team as well.

The quartet together won IPL last month for CSK beating Gujarat Titans in the final. Meanwhile, Rayudu who retired from all forms of cricket including IPL recently is set to feature in his first franchise league outside India. Bravo who was the bowling coach of CSK in IPL 2023 will be returning as player for the franchise in MLC.

Among other players, Daniel Sams and Gerald Coetzee will be turning out for Texas Super Kings. Sams recently didn't opt for a state contract from New South Wales to ply his trade in T20 Leagues. On the other hand, Coetzee played for Joburg Super Kings in the inaugural SA20 season and was the highest wicket-taker for them with 17 scalps to his name.

During MLC draft in March this year, the franchise signed up former cricketers Sami Aslam, Rusty Theron and Saiteja Mukkamalla. In the coaching staff, Eric Simmons and Albie Morkel will be playing the role of assistant coach. The inaugural edition of MLC is all set to be played from July 14 to 31 with Texas Super Kings set to play their opener against Los Angeles Knight Riders.

