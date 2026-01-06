Faf du Plessis creates history, becomes first-ever South African to register major T20 record Faf du Plessis has registered a major record for Joburg Super Kings during his team's clash against MI Cape Town in the SA20. Du Plessis scored a fiery 43 at Newlands, Cape Town, before rain intervened in the clash.

South Africa veteran Faf du Plessis has etched his name into the history books as he registered a major milestone during the SA20 on Tuesday, January 6.

Du Plessis, who leads Joburg Super Kings in the South African franchise tournament, got to 12000 runs in T20 cricket during his team's clash against MI Cape Town at Newlands, Cape Town.

Du Plessis has become the first South African player and 10th overall to get to the milestone. The next closest South African on the list is Quinton de Kock, who has scored 11813 runs in 408 innings.

Talking about Du Plessis, the 41-year-old got to the milestone in 429 innings. He has scored 83 half-centuries and eight centuries during his decorated career, with his highest score of 120*.

Most runs by South African players in T20 cricket:

1 - Faf du Plessis: 12001 runs in 429 innings*

2 - Quinton de Kock: 11813 runs in 408 innings

3 - David Miller: 11631 runs in 496 innings

4 - Rilee Rossouw: 9705 runs in 375 innings

5 - AB de Villiers: 9424 runs in 320 innings

Coming back to the match, Du Plessis needed 42 runs to get to the milestone, and he got there with a fiery, unbeaten knock of 43 from 18 balls before rain stopped play.

MI Cape Town won the toss and opted to bowl first. The visitors were off to a strong start with James Vince and Du Plessis before George Linde removed the former and Cobrin Bosch dismissed Dian Forrester.

Matthew De Villiers joined the team skipper before the play was stopped due to rain, with the visitors on 69/2 after 6 overs.

MI Cape Town's Playing XI: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Smith, George Linde, Karim Janat, Corbin Bosch, Rashid Khan(c), Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult

Joburg Super Kings' Playing XI: Matthew De Villiers, Faf du Plessis(c), James Vince, Shubham Ranjane, Donovan Ferreira(w), Dian Forrester, Prenelan Subrayen, Wiaan Mulder, Nandre Burger, Akeal Hosein, Richard Gleeson