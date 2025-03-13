Exclusive: Pravin Tambe explains WPL’s impact on domestic cricketers; coaching lessons from Langer, McCullum Gujarat Giants bowling coach Pravin Tambe explained how WPL have impacted the growth of Indian domestic cricketers. He also revealed learnings from Justin Langer and Brendon McCullum during his time in LSG and KKR respectively.

Pravin Tambe is synonymous with the words ‘never give up’. For the majority part of his life, the 53-year-old struggled to balance life between work and cricket. Even when there were plenty of reasons to call quits, Tambe never stopped playing and his worth was finally identified when Rajasthan Royals surprised many teams by picking him in the auction.

He was 41 years old at that time. Most cricketers retire much before that age but Tambe never compromised on his dreams and made his debut for the team in 2013. He wasn’t handed enough opportunities that season but Rajasthan management realised that they have identified a jewel. After the completion of the season, Tambe worked extra hard, retained his position in the team and clinched 15 wickets in 13 games in the next season. He went on to clinch a hat-trick as well against Kolkata Knight Riders.

In total, the 53-year-old has played 33 matches in the cash-rich league, picking up 28 wickets at an economy rate of 7.75. After his retirement, Tambe has coached KKR and Lucknow Super Giants and is currently working for Gujarat Giants in the Women’s Premier League.

The Ashleigh Gardner-led side has struggled to get going in the previous two editions of the tournament but they have been one of the teams to beat this time around. They have played an aggressive brand of cricket as the likes of Gardner, Beth Mooney, Harleen Deol and recently, Bharti Fulmali, didn’t compromise on their strike rate and that played a part in Gujarat qualifying for their first-ever playoffs.

The team will play Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator and the winner will go on to play Delhi Capitals in the finals of WPL 2025. Ahead of that, Tambe opened up on the WPL season and the impact that it had on domestic cricketers such as Kashvee Gautam, Fulmali, Tanuja Kanwar and Priya Mishra.

Excerpts of exclusive interview:

A change in captaincy turns out to be the change in fortune for Gujarat in 2025. What made the management take such a bold call of axing Beth Mooney from the role and appointing Gardner?

Tambe - We know what Ashleigh Gardner brings to the table. She is a mature player and is good at both bowling and batting. We all thought that she would be the best candidate for captaincy. That’s the only thing we thought about as a group.

The domestic cricketers of Gujarat have been sensational this season. They struggled in the last couple of seasons but players like Tanuja, Kashvee, Priya and recently Bharti rose to the occasion. What's the secret?

Tambe - The way domestic cricketers have performed in the last five-six months in domestic level.. they have gained tremendous maturity. We have qualified for the Eliminator and a massive part of it is because of their valuable contributions. Kashvee (Gautam) has done well, TK (Tanuja Kanwar) has done well, and Bharti Fulmali lived up to her potential and grabbed the opportunity that she received. So, whenever the domestic players do well, the burden on foreign cricketers is reduced, because only four (overseas) players can feature in the playing XI. Domestic cricketers doing well is an important cushion to fight for the title and Gujarat Giants were blessed to have so many quality domestic players.

In IPL, Mumbai Indians are one franchise that often gets the credit of recruiting future jewels. Gujarat doing the same in WPL? What's the process like, since women's cricket is very limited?

Tambe - The thought process of the management is the same, that is to think better on how to groom the domestic cricketers. Many of them represented India as well after playing in the IPL. It’s a proud thing for the franchise. We are eyeing to groom the youngsters, as you have seen Shabnam has played for India U19, Priya has played for India, Sayali has represented India. So, that’s the thought process of the management - they identify players who can do well for Gujarat Giants and back them. Even though some cricketers may have not played for India but Gujarat are ready to invest in them.

Gujarat have never defeated Mumbai in the WPL. How is the dressing room feeling ahead of the Eliminator?

Tambe - Yes, they have beaten us in the WPL in the past but we have some very good cricket lately. Like, in the last game, we were well aware that we could win the match but we tried to better the NRR in the 18th over - which is part of the game. So, we don’t have any extra pressure. On the other hand, we know what needs to be done to win the match. We have played well in the last 2-3 matches and the preparation will help us. We are not thinking about the opposition but working on our strengths and hopefully, it will come in handy in the Eliminator.

How important is mental strength ahead of knockout matches?

Tambe - Mental strength is extremely important in such situations. We tried to feed the players with all the necessary things. Like, we asked them to follow the basics and not talk about the skillsets that they possess. We talk about the strategies and the things that can be done and that’s all. They have all the skills, what’s important is to play without pressure and that’s what we are telling the players.

What's the idea behind Phoebe Litchfield playing as a finisher?

Tambe - We liked Phoebe Litchfield’s profile as a finisher. She has got all kinds of shots in her arsenal. She is the best player when the circle is open and we are backing her for the same reason. She plays good shots, she’s a 360-degree player and that’s the reason we are playing her as a finisher.

Gardner, Mooney and Wolvaardt's impact in uncapped Indian players

Tambe - It’s a massive advantage. The domestic cricketers talk to them during practice sessions and try to understand how these legendary cricketers prepare mentally and physically and how they approach a tournament. Even their attitude after a tournament is exemplary. All our foreign cricketers are interacting with the domestic talents and motivating them and the result is there for everyone to see. Kashvee, TK, Priya, and Fulmali are doing well because they not only get inputs from the coaches but these international stars also guide them and give the necessary confidence.

What is your favourite IPL memory?

My debut for Rajasthan Royals is my favourite memory in the IPL. Everyone was a bit surprised that a 41-year-old was making his debut but when I clinched that hat trick against KKR.. I wasn’t happy because of the hat trick but because I helped RR win that game. KKR were winning the game rather comfortably but the hat trick changed the course of the game.

What are the words never give up mean to you?

That’s what I have learned from cricket. In this sport, you can do whatever you want. Suppose if the batting team requires one run to win and they have three wickets in hand, I will think of picking all the wickets. I have this belief and try to instil the same in my players. I tell them that you can never give up on your hopes. You never know what will happen in your life. I have experienced that in my life and I want my players to have the same belief set.

What was like to share the dressing room with Justin Langer in LSG in 2024? What have you picked up from him?

As a player, you learn plenty and even as a coach, you learn a lot. When you work with such legendary cricketers, like I have worked with Brendon McCullum in KKR, you learn things. Like Justin Langer’s calmness, McCullum’s aggression. They are very different and I hope to pick the best of both worlds and implement that and implement that in my coaching style.

Which are the teams that can qualify for IPL playoffs in 2025?

Every team looks well-balanced. It’s very difficult to predict. Something can be said after a couple of matches, when I learn more about their strategies. Every team is almost new. However, I hope Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders do well because I have played for them in the past. Nevertheless, Delhi Capitals look good this season and Punjab have a good squad as well.

Is there any cricketer who you will keep an eye on in the IPL?

I recently worked with Varun Chakravarthy and now when I see him, he has changed a lot. He has worked really hard on his game. He has done well for India in the Champions Trophy and I want to see him grow into an even better cricketer. I have seen him very closely and worked with him and apart from him, there’s Ravi Bishnoi. I have worked with him last year and I want both these cricketers to grow and do really well.