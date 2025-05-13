Ex-India coach 'hugely surprised' by Virat Kohli's Test retirement, feels he had 'few years' left in him Virat Kohli shocked the cricketing world when he announced his decision to retire from Test cricket on May 12. Kohli's retirement comes more than a month before India's Test tour to England. Meanwhile, a former India coach is left surprised by this retirement.

New Delhi:

Ex-India coach Anil Kumble was 'caught off guard' and was 'hugely surprised' when Virat Kohli announced his decision to retire from Test cricket on May 12. Shocking the entire cricketing world, Kohli took to social media to announce his retirement from the purest format.

The former India captain posted his picture on social media and wrote, "It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life," Kohli said in his retirement statement on Instagram. Kohli amassed 9,230 runs after 123 appearances, averaging 46.85 while scoring 30 centuries and 31 fifties."

"There’s something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever. As I step away from this format, it’s not easy — but it feels right. I’ve given it everything I had, and it’s given me back so much more than I could’ve hoped for," Kohli added.

Kumble caught off guard when Kohli announced his retirement

During his interaction on ESPNCricinfo, Kumble said he didn't see Kohli and Rohit Sharma retiring this suddenly. "It is a huge surprise. Two outstanding, great players retiring on the back of a few days. I didn't see it coming. It has certainly caught me off guard. I thought he has a few more years left in him, especially at the Test level," Kumble said on Kohli on 'ESPNCricinfo'.

"He's playing only the ODI format now. No player leaves with any regret and I am sure he would have thought through this and ultimately it is the player's call," he added.

'Every player deserves to leave on his terms, but on the field': Kumble

Kumble, who coached India for one year from June 2016 to 2017, said that every player deserves to leave on his own terms, but that should be on the field. "It is a very quiet exit. Every player deserves to leave on his terms, but I think on the field. We spoke about this when R Ashwin retired as well, right in the middle of the series he announced his retirement and came back (to India from Australia).

"Right now, Rohit Sharma a few days ago and then Virat Kohli. I think all three of them deserved a proper send-off on the field. I strongly believe people who matter need to address that. I know it is a social media age, yes the fans want to be there, there would have been plenty of fans and have a roaring send-off.

The two retirements come more than a month before India's Test tour to England. India are set to face England in a five-match Test series from June 20 onwards and will be without their veterans in UK