'Even MS Dhoni can't do anything with this Pakistan team': Ex-Pakistan skipper blasts on side's selection Pakistan have been knocked out of the Champions Trophy 2025 after their twin losses in the tournament against New Zealand and India, followed by New Zealand's win over Bangladesh. Former Pakistan players are criticising the Men in Green for their poor outing in the tournament.

Pakistan have been on the receiving end of criticism for their unceremonious exit from the Champions Trophy 2025, the tournament that they are hosting. Mohammad Rizwan and Co. made an early exit from the eight-team tournament, and have been knocked out in the group stage itself.

The Men in Green lost their tournament opener to New Zealand, before suffering another drubbing against India, which saw their semifinal hopes hanging by a thread. The official 'knocked out' term hit them after New Zealand defeated Bangladesh.

Former Pakistan captain Sana Mir has joined the chorus criticising the Pakistan team, saying that even MS Dhoni can't do anything with this side. "The 15 that have been selected (in Champions Trophy squad), even if you make MS Dhoni or (former Pakistan skipper) Younis Khan captain, nobody can do anything to the team because it has not been selected on the basis of the playing conditions," said Mir on 'Game On Hai' programme.

Mir further stated that Pakistan had lost the match against India when they had selected the squad way before the fixture happened.

"I was watching the match when I got a message from a friend that India are 100 for 2 'I think it's over'. So, I said the match was over when the squad was announced," said the 39-year-old.

She further blamed the selectors for choosing the wrong squad not based on the conditions on offer. "Half the tournament we had lost when we announced the 15-member squad, and I am saying this from day one.

"They (selectors) knew that Pakistan had to play at least one match in Dubai, so how did you bring two part-time spinners? "Abrar (Ahmed), who is still new in ODI cricket. In the last five months, they have taken two wickets conceding 165 runs. The selectors removed key players who played in last two series against Australia and South Africa," said Mir.

"Irfan (Khan) Niazi was a good fielder, showed good power-hitting (in the T20I and ODI series against South Africa)," she added.