'Even if he has a very good IPL...': Zaheer Khan on Rishabh Pant's chances of being in T20 World Cup squad

Image Source : GETTY Rishabh Pant is likely to make his comeback in the IPL having been out of action since December 2022

With the Afghanistan series done and dusted, India have played all their international T20 assignments before the T20 World Cup, with just the IPL remaining. Several spots are still up for grabs and the IPL performance in the first half might decide the final 15 for the Indian team, however, there is one spot for which there is a lot of uncertainty - wicketkeeper.

India have backed Jitesh Sharma in the last few T20 assignments, including the Australia series, then in South Africa and now against Afghanistan. There is Sanju Samson, then there is a lack of clarity over Ishan Kishan. What if KL Rahul in the middle order has a great IPL? What about Rishabh Pant? There are many questions but since Pant had started opening in T20Is and with no spot available at the top of the order, the 26-year-old might have the toughest chance to make it to the squad, also because he has been out of action for more than a year.

Former India pacer Zaheer Khan was of the view that even if Pant, who is likely to make his comeback in IPL 2024, has a great season with the Delhi Capitals, the Indian team might not be looking at him as a T20 batter. Speaking on Colors Cineplex, Zaheer said, "If you see Rishabh Pant’s journey, the turn he has gone through is not easy for any player. Firstly, everyone who is attached to cricket will be happy once he comes back on the field. He has a lot of hurdles to cross.

“Firstly, he has to come back and play. It’s not easy at this level. You need to get used to it and get the rhythm back. Those things might take time. It’s great if it doesn’t. However, keeping all things in mind, even if he has a very good IPL, I don’t think the team will be thinking in that direction,” Zaheer further said.

Pant averages 22 at a strike rate of 126 in 66 T20Is for India, which shows he doesn't have a great number and the likes of Jitesh, Samson and Ishan to an extent might be frontrunners as far as the squad for the T20 World Cup is concerned.