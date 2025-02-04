England wicketkeeper set to miss first two ODIs against India: Report

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY England team

England are all set to continue their ongoing white ball series against India. With the conclusion of the fifth and final ODI, both sides will next lock horns across three ODI matches. The first clash will be held at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur on February 6.

Ahead of the first ODI, it has been reported that star England wicketkeeper Jamie Smith is set to miss the first two ODIs against India due to a calf injury, as per a report by Telegraph Sport. It is interesting to note that Jamie Smith had made his T20I debut during the five-match series against India recently. The 24-year-old featured in the second and third T20Is against India, where he replaced Jacob Bethell. In the two matches, the youngster scored 28 runs and did not feature in the last two matches of the series.

Where England do have the likes of Phil Salt and Jos Buttler as the wicketkeeping options for the ODI series, it is interesting to note that Buttler has not kept wickets since making his return from the calf injury. Meanwhile, Phil Salt has only played three ODI matches as a wicketkeeper.

Furthermore, the report also stated that Rehan Ahmed has been asked to stay back for the ODI matches. Interestingly, he was not a part of the initial setup that England had planned. However, seeing as the move of keeping just one frontline spinner in the side backfired during the T20I series, the visitors are looking to be cautious this time around. Both India and England will be looking to reap a reward from the ODI series, as they would have their eyes peeled for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, and with England’s subpar form in the format since the ODI World Cup 2023, the side will hope for significant improvement as they gear up to take on India.