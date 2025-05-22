England vs Zimbabwe: Know rule changes for four-day Test match at Trent Bridge, Nottingham England and Zimbabwe will face each other today in a Test match for the first time since 2003. However, this is a four-day fixture and the rules are different for these matches compared to the five-day Test matches. Know all the rule changes for the England vs Zimbabwe Test match.

Nottingham:

Zimbabwe last faced England in Test cricket in 2003 when James Anderson made his debut in the format. The two teams are locking horns in the longest form of the game now, after James Anderson's career finished two decades later. It is a historic moment for Zimbabwe as they face England at the start of the summer at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham. However, this is a four-day fixture, unlike normal Test matches, which run five days long.

Generally, domestic red-ball cricket matches run for four days, while in international cricket, Test matches are played over five days. Women's cricket Test matches are also played for four days. The rules for four-day Test matches are different compared to the traditional red-ball fixtures. Let us have a look at the rule changes in the four-day Test matches:

The first and the most important thing is the number of overs allotted for a four-day Test match. Normally, 90 overs are bowled per day in five-day matches. However, to ensure adequate gameplay, 98 overs are to be bowled per day in four-day Test matches. Overall, 352 overs of play is possible at maximum in the shortened Test matches unlike the traditional ones where 450 overs are possible.

The follow-on rule is also tweaked in four-day Test matches. The margin to enforce the follow-on has been adjusted to 150 runs, 50 runs down from the traditional 200-run threshold in five-day Test matches.

To accommodate 98 overs in a day, a total of six and half hours of play is mandatory in four-day Test matches. Moreover, the play can be extended by 30 minutes to complete the overs.

Interestingly, there is no change in the second new ball rule as it is available only after 80 overs.

Squads

England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Ollie Pope, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Gus Atkinson, Samuel James Cook, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir

Zimbabwe Squad: Ben Curran, Brian Bennett, Nick Welch, Sean Williams, Craig Ervine(c), Sikandar Raza, Wessly Madhevere, Tafadzwa Tsiga(w), Clive Madande, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Victor Nyauchi, Tanaka Chivanga, Newman Nyamhuri