England rest star pacer for ODI series against Australia, Nottinghamshire player named replacement

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY England cricket team players.

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has decided to rest star pace bowler Gus Atkinson for the upcoming ODI series against Australia. Atkinson was one of the vital cogs in England's 2-1 Test series win over Sri Lanka, with the Surrey seamer doing the rare of a hundred and a taking fifer in the Lord's Test.

However, he has been now rested from the five-match ODI series against the Ashes rivals. "The England quick will play no part in our upcoming white-ball series against Australia. Surrey and England seamer Gus Atkinson will be rested for the upcoming Metro Bank Men's ODI series against Australia," the ECB wrote in a statement. Atkinson will now get a decent rest as he is not part of the T20I series as well.

Olly Stone replaces Atkinson for the series

Meanwhile, Nottinghamshire pacer Olly Stone has been recalled into the ODI squad in place of the outgoing Atkinson. Stone has played nine ODIs for England, in which he took 11 wickets at an average of 35.27. He hasn't played a white-ball game for the Three Lions from January 2023 onwards.

After their 2-1 win over Sri Lanka, England are now set to face Australia in eight white-ball matches with three T20Is beginning first from September 11 onwards. The England Board has already announced the teams for the T20Is and the ODIs.

Regular captain Jos Buttler will not be part of the T20I series after facing a setback on the road to recovery from his calf injury. Buttler could also miss out on the ODIs but he is named the captain of the English side for the 50-over contest.

England's updated ODI squad for Australia series:

Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Josh Hull, Will Jacks, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith, Reece Topley, John Turner and Olly Stone.

England vs Australia ODI series schedule (Timings as per IST):

1st ODI: England v Australia, Thursday 19 September 2024, Trent Bridge, (5 pm start)

2nd ODI: England v Australia, Saturday 21 September 2024, Headingley (3:30 pm start)

3rd ODI: England v Australia, Tuesday 24 September 2024, Seat Unique Riverside (5 pm start)

4th ODI: England v Australia, Friday 27 September 2024, Lord's (5 pm start)

5th ODI: England v Australia, Sunday 29 September 2024, Seat Unique Stadium (3:30 pm start)