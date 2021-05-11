England players unlikely to play in rescheduled IPL 2021, hints ECB

Image Source : IPLT20.COM File photo of Eoin Morgan.

With BCCI contemplating to host the remainder of postponed IPL 2021 matches on foreign venues to make it feasible for overseas players to participate, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has hinted that England players are likely to miss the second phase of the tournament due to a packed international calendar.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has already hinted that the remainder of IPL matches can't be played in India while media reports have suggested that the UAE, the UK and Australia are seen as likely hosts right before the T20 World Cup in a small window after the end of India tour of England.

However, during the same window, England are scheduled to tour Bangladesh and Pakistan, and ECB director Ashley Giles said he expects their centrally-contracted players -- including captain Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, -- to be available for them.

"If those tours go ahead I'd expect them (players) to be there. We're planning on the involvement of England players in England matches," Ashley Giles told the media.

Giles previously said that IPL-bound English players could miss the two-match Test series against New Zealand, starting June 2. However, Giles now has said the scenario is different.

"The New Zealand scenario was very different. Those matches were formalised at the end of January, by which time contracts were signed for players to have full involvement in the IPL," he added.

Ashley Giles also said England players who have returned from India and are serving quarantine will not be rushed into international action, adding that the ECB is focussed on workload management of their centrally-contracted players. Giles hinted that there might be new faces for hte 2-Test series against New Zealand.

He further said players who have returned from India -- Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Jonny Bairstow and Moeen Ali -- are undergoing 10-day isolation period in government-approved hotels and won't be rushed into international action.

"We need to look after them, with the amount of cricket they've got coming up, we're not going to rush or force them back into cricket. (Head coach) Chris Silverwood will work with each and every one of them, as will our medical teams, on what's best for their progress," Giles added.