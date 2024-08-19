England name playing XI for first Test against Sri Lanka, announce new vice-captain

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES England.

England have announced their playing XI for the first Test against Sri Lanka. The hosts have picked pace bowler Matthew Potts to replace the injured Ben Stokes in the XI and named Harry Brook as the vice-captain to assist Ollie Pope who will be leading England in the absence of Stokes.

England's Playing XI for the first Test against Sri Lanka:

Dan Lawrence, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Matthew Potts, Mark Wood, Shoaib Bashir

