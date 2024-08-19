Monday, August 19, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. England name playing XI for first Test against Sri Lanka, announce new vice-captain

England name playing XI for first Test against Sri Lanka, announce new vice-captain

England are placed seventh on the World Test Championship points table. The Three Lions have won six and lost as many games out of the 13 that they have played in the ongoing WTC 2023-25 cycle.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: August 19, 2024 20:49 IST
England.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES England.

England have announced their playing XI for the first Test against Sri Lanka. The hosts have picked pace bowler Matthew Potts to replace the injured Ben Stokes in the XI and named Harry Brook as the vice-captain to assist Ollie Pope who will be leading England in the absence of Stokes.

England's Playing XI for the first Test against Sri Lanka:

Dan Lawrence, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Matthew Potts, Mark Wood, Shoaib Bashir

More to follow.........

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement