England fast bowler to return home from Pakistan midway through Test series, Here's the reason

England fast bowler Olly Stone is set to fly home midway through the Pakistan tour and the ongoing first Test in Multan. He is also unlikely to return in time for the second Test of the three-match as Stone is set to get married this weekend. The pacer made his comeback to England's Test side after three years picking up seven wickets in two Tests against Sri Lanka at home and retained his place in the squad for the Pakistan tour.

But the visitors preferred Brydon Carse for the first Test in Multan and Stone had to warm the bench. In fact, the 30-year-old is returning home earlier than initially planned after not being picked in the playing XI. Moreover, with the second Test to get underway on October 15, Stone is in doubt for that encounter too. His return date will only be confirmed depending on the status of other fast bowlers in the squad.

Carse, Gus Atkinson, Matthew Potts and Chris Woakes are the other pacers in England's squad for the Test series. Stone's wedding date was planned and finalised long before his England recall and hence, the team management is also happy to relieve him midway from the tour. The cricketer also spoke to head coach Brendon McCullum and managing director Rob Key before the tour that he would return home after the first Test.

"We booked the wedding on the basis of me only playing for Notts at the time. Jess said she was happy to move the wedding and I was adamant on keeping it where it was if possible. For what she has given up and sacrificed for me, I thought the least I could do was to try and make it work," Stone said while speaking to the BBC. "It's a special time in anyone's life. I'm really excited for him. I'm sure he is all over the place with everything that's going on, but it'll be very special for him - and his wife - starting a different chapter in his life. We'll all be raising cold water to him at some point, celebrating," Joe Root extended his wishes for Stone.