England docked WTC points for maintaining slow over-rate during Lord's Test vs India - check updated standings England were on the receiving end of the deduction of points on the World Test Championship (WTC) table after winning the Lord's Test against India. England lost as many as 22 points in the previous 2023-25 WTC cycle and will have to be careful if they have to make the final this time around.

London:

The England cricket team suffered a deduction of a couple of World Test Championship (WTC) points after the third game of the ongoing five-match series against India at Lord's. The deduction reduced England's PCT by more than five per cent, and the hosts dropped from the joint-second place to the third for maintaining the slow over-rate. Apart from gripping cricket on show, the Lord's Test also made headlines for the Dukes ball getting changed multiple times, an increase in the number of drinks and loo breaks and other such stuff, which meant only 75 overs were bowled on the second day.

England have been on the receiving end of points being docked from their kitty from the previous WTC cycle onwards. England lost as many as 22 points in the previous cycle which is almost equal to the number of points for two wins. It will be critical for Ben Stokes and Co not to repeat the same mistake as they have begun the new cycle well, with a couple of wins against a strong opposition in India and if they have to keep the hopes alive of maiden final qualification.