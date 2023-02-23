England announce playing XI to take on New Zealand in 2nd Test, no changes made

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES English cricket team walk off after defeating New Zealand in the 1st ENG vs NZ Test match

Bazball has taken the world by storm and there are no second thoughts about it. The English cricket team has been perfect since Brendon McCullum took over as the head coach. The English cricket team under the leadership of Ben Stokes has been extremely dominant and they have won 10 out of their 11 previous Test matches. The English Test team had an almost perfect game of Test cricket against host New Zealand in Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui and as of now, they look like the favourites to win the series.

England with a lead of 1-0 will look to secure a series win in New Zealand. England have named an unchanged final XI for the second Test match. Skipper Ben Stokes went to the extent of saying that his team played the perfect game to stun the hosts and go 1-0 up in the series. The English Test team won the first match by a margin of 267 runs with James Anderson playing a crucial role. The 40-year-old speedster who also happens to be the number 1 ranked Test bowler claimed 7 important wickets and severely restricted New Zealand's scoring. James Anderson has now been adjudged the number 1 Test bowler for the sixth time in his career.

English youngster Harry Brook has been the star of the series so far. Brook has amassed a total of 143 runs at an average of 71.50. Brook has also scored with a strike rate of 117.21 and has hit 22 boundaries and 3 sixes so far. The second Test match will be played from February 24, 2023, to February 28, 2023, at the Basin Reserve, Wellington.

England's playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Jimmy Anderson

New Zealand squad: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Michael Bracewell, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee (capt), Matt Henry, Neil Wagner, Blair Tickner

