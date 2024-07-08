England announce Playing XI for James Anderson's farewell Test against West Indies, two debutants named

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Joe Root and James Anderson.

England have announced their Playing XI for the first Test of the three-match series against West Indies starting on July 10. The Three Lions have handed debuts to two players for James Anderson's final Test match of his illustrious career.

Surrey duo Gus Atkinson and Jamie Smith will be making their Test debuts in the opening Test at Lord's in London. Somerset spinner Shoaib Bashir will be the lone specialist spinner in the team. He makes a return to the side after last playing in England's away tour of India.

This will be the 188th and the final Test for James Anderson as he bids adieu to the format after being told by the England management that they are looking to move on.

"I'm trying not to think too much about the game itself yet, or certainly how I'd feel about it," Anderson said before the game.

"I'm trying to be as focused as I can. The big thing for me this week is wanting to play well, bowl well and get a win. That's what I'm trying to focus on really. I'm sure the emotions during the week will change, but right now that's what I'm trying to focus on to stop myself crying.

"It's been a strange couple of months. I feel pretty happy with where things are now and pretty excited for the week as well. I think having quite a few friends and family come down for the week, which is good. I've had a lot of people who've stopped me in the street or met out and about saying that they're coming to the game. I'm just excited for the week," he added.

England's Playing XI for 1st Test vs West Indies:

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson