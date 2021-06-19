ENG W vs IND W: Sneh Rana becomes first India women's player with 4-fer and 50+ score on Test debut

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES ENG W vs IND W: Sneh Rana becomes first Indian women's player with 4-fer and 50+ score on Test debut

India's Sneh Rana has become the first women's cricketer from the country with a four-fer and a 50+ score on Test debut. She is the fourth overall to achieve the feat.

Rana played a potentially match-saving innings for India on the final day of the one-off Test against England after India faced a batting-order collapse identical to that of the first innings.

After India lost the wicket of Harmanpreet Kaur, England looked set to win the match by an innings. However, Rana forged a 41-run partnership with Shikha Pandey (18), and then an ongoing 70+ run partnership with wicketkeeper Taniya Bhatia to steer India out of trouble.

By the time of writing this copy, India led by 152 runs in the second innings with 22 overs remaining on the final day of the match.

Earlier, Rana was also the highest wicket-taker in the England innings, conceding 131 runs for her four wickets.

She dismissed Tammy Beaumont on 66, and then took the wickets of Amy Jones, Georgia Elwiss and Anya Shrubsole.

This is India women's first appearance in a Test match since 2014.

England had declared their first innings on 396/9 before reducing India to 231 in the first innings. The hosts eventually enforced a follow-on.