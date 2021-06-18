Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ENGLANDCRICKET ENG W vs IND W | Katherine Brunt bowls out Pooja Vastrakar with an absolute peach

Katherine Brunt bowled an absolute peach of a delivery to dismiss India's Pooja Vastrakar on Day 3 of the one-off Test in Bristol. The England bowler dismissed Vastrakar immediately after taking the new ball.

Pitching the delivery in between the middle and leg stump, Brunt got a brilliant seam away from the right-hander. Vastrakar remained struck at the crease and was visually stunned by the movement of the ball.

Watch the dismissal:

India were bowled out on 231 in the first innings after England declared on 396/9. The hosts eventually enforced a follow-on over the visitors.

India made a strong start to their first innings, courtesy a 167-run partnership between openers Shafali Verma (95) and Smriti Mandhana (78). However, the side faced a huge batting-order collapse following the fall of Verma's wicket, losing the next 9 wickets within 52 runs.

Left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone was the leading wicket-taker for the hosts, ending with figures of 4/88. England captain Heather Knight picked two wickets while Brunt, Natalie Sciver, Anya Shrubsole and Kate Cross ended with a wicket each.