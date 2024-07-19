ENG vs WI, Day 2: Kavem Hodge's maiden century, Athanaze's 82 help West Indies fight back at Trent Bridge

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Kavem Hodge celebrating his hundred against England in Nottingham on July 19, 2024

West Indies pulled off a stunning comeback on Day 2 of the second Test match against England at Trent Bridge on Friday, July 19. Kavem Hodge registered his maiden Test hundred and Alick Athanaze smashed quick 82 runs as West Indies posted 351/5 at the end of the day's play and are trailing by only 65 runs.

Replying to England's big first innings total of 415, West Indies struggled for a good start with early collapse but a match-defining 175-run stand between Hodge and Athanaze kept the visiting side alive in the match and three-match series.

England Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, Shoaib Bashir.

West Indies Playing XI: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Mikyle Louis, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Kevin Sinclair, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales.

