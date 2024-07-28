ENG vs WI 3rd Test: Mark Wood's five-fer powers England to series whitewash against West Indies

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY England players celebrating against West Indies in the Edgbaston Test in Birmingham on July 28, 2024

England recorded a dominant 10-wicket win in the third Test match against West Indies in Birmingham on Sunday, July 28. Mark Wood took a stunning five-wicket haul to bowl out West Indies to 175 and then Ben Stokes smashed an unbeaten fifty to chase down a target in just 7.2 overs in the second session of Day 3 at Edgbaston.

Starting a Day 3 from 33/2, the West Indies struggled to post a big total despite Mikyle Louis and Kavem Hodge scoring individual fifties each. Wood was sensational in the first session with five wickets while Gus Atkinson rounded his debut series with two wickets for 28.

Chasing an 82-run target, captain Ben Stokes promoted himself to open an innings with Ben Duckett. Stokes single-handedly finished the game by smashing an unbeaten 55 runs off just 28 balls with the help of 10 fours and one six. Stokes took just 24 balls to reach 50 and recorded the fastest-ever fifty in Test cricket history for England.

