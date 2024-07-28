Sunday, July 28, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. ENG vs WI 3rd Test: Mark Wood's five-fer powers England to series whitewash against West Indies

ENG vs WI 3rd Test: Mark Wood's five-fer powers England to series whitewash against West Indies

ENG vs WI: West Indies managed to add just 142 to their second innings on Day 3 of the third Test match against England. The star pacer Mark Wood picked up five wickets to bowl out West Indies to 175 in 52 overs at Edgbaston.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: July 28, 2024 20:20 IST
ENG vs WI 3rd Test
Image Source : GETTY England players celebrating against West Indies in the Edgbaston Test in Birmingham on July 28, 2024

England recorded a dominant 10-wicket win in the third Test match against West Indies in Birmingham on Sunday, July 28. Mark Wood took a stunning five-wicket haul to bowl out West Indies to 175 and then Ben Stokes smashed an unbeaten fifty to chase down a target in just 7.2 overs in the second session of Day 3 at Edgbaston.

Starting a Day 3 from 33/2, the West Indies struggled to post a big total despite Mikyle Louis and Kavem Hodge scoring individual fifties each. Wood was sensational in the first session with five wickets while Gus Atkinson rounded his debut series with two wickets for 28.

Chasing an 82-run target, captain Ben Stokes promoted himself to open an innings with Ben Duckett. Stokes single-handedly finished the game by smashing an unbeaten 55 runs off just 28 balls with the help of 10 fours and one six. Stokes took just 24 balls to reach 50 and recorded the fastest-ever fifty in Test cricket history for England. 

More to follow...

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement