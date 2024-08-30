ENG vs SL: Gus Atkinson's all-round display powers England to dominant position on Day 2 at Lord's

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Gus Atkinson during the England vs Sri Lanka Test match at Lord's, London on August 30, 2024

England took control of the second Test match against Sri Lanka with an impressive all-round performance on Day 2 at Lord's. Gus Atkinson smashed a quick century to help the Three Lions post a big total of 427 and then fast bowlers dominated the day to bowl out Sri Lanka to 196 in their first innings on Friday, August 30.

Starting Day 2's play from 358/7, Atkinson converted his maiden Test fifty into a brilliant hundred. Joe Root top-scored with 143 runs and Atkinson contributed with 118 runs off just 115 balls as England displayed their attacking brand of cricket to score a big total.

After showing some promises in the first Test, the Sri Lankan batters failed to impress at Lord's with English pacers proving too strong from the beginning. Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Olly Stone and Matthew Potts picked two wickets each and spinner Shoaib Bashir claimed one for the hosts.

England chose to not enforce a follow-on despite taking a healthy 231-run lead in the first innings. Openers Ben Duckett and Dan Lawrence managed to add just 22 runs for the first wicket before Lahiru Kumara dismissed the latter in the closing stages.

The Three Lions posted a total of 25/1 in 7 overs to take a stunning 256-run lead when the officials called for stumps on Day 2. England are expected to score quick runs and declare their innings after they stretch their lead past 500 on Day 3.

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Nishan Madushka (wk), Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Kamindu Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Milan Priyanath Rathnayake.

England Playing XI: Ben Duckett, Daniel Lawrence, Ollie Pope (c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Matthew Potts, Olly Stone, Shoaib Bashir.