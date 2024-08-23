ENG vs SL 1st Test: Wicketkeeper Jamie Smith creates history for England, breaks 94-year-old record

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Jamie Smith.

ENG vs SL: Wicketkeeper batter Jamie Smith has shattered a 94-year-old record for England with his maiden Test century in the 1st Test against Sri Lanka. Playing in place of the likes of Jonny Bairstow and Ben Foakes as the specialist wicketkeeper in his second series, Smith has shown glimpses of talent at the International level.

Playing in his only fifth Test match at 24 years of age, Smith brought up his ton in the first session on Day 3 of the opening Test at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester. This propelled Smith to become the youngest England wicketkeeper to smash a Test century. At 24 years and 42 days old, Smith breaks former wicketkeeper Les Ames' record of 1930 when he struck a century being 24y and 63d old.

Smith has stepped up on his promise until now. In the five Tests at home so far, the Surrey wicketkeeper has struck two fifties and now a hundred. He hit a 70 and 95 in the three-match Test series against the West Indies last month.

In domestic cricket, the 24-year-old has been a star too. In 62 first-class matches, Smith has made 3641 runs at an average of 42.33. He has 10 centuries and 16 half-centuries in the domestic red-ball format with 234* being his highest.

Talking about England vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, England replied strongly to Sri Lanka's first innings total of 236. The hosts put up 358 with the bat with Smith being the top-scorer with 111 from 148 balls to his name. His innings was laced with eight fours and one six as he batted with a decent strike rate of 75.

His knock came to an end when Prabath Jayasuriya got him caught behind on a harmless delivery outside off. Smith walked off as the crowd cheered for him. Mark Wood and Matthew Potts put some runs to take England over 350 before Vishwa Fernando got Potts and the hosts were bowled out for 358.