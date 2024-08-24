ENG vs SL 1st Test: Kamindu Mendis equals all-time Sri Lanka record with century against England

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Kamindu Mendis and Dinesh Chandimal.

ENG vs SL 1st Test: Kamindu Mendis has equalled an all-time record of Sri Lanka in just his 4th Test match. The batting all-rounder registered the record while hitting his third century against England in the first Test at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.

On Day 4 of the opening Test, Mendis was instrumental in the visitors' second innings charge. He made 113 from 183 balls before getting out to Gus Atkinson. However, his third ton has seen him equal the record of most Test tons scored by a Sri Lankan batter from a position of No.7 or below it.

Mendis has equalled former wicketkeeper batter Prasanna Jayawardene, who made three tons batting at No.7 or below in 70 innings. The 25-year-old scored only 12 in the first innings when the Lankan Lions made 236/10. In the second innings, the visitors showed greater resilience, making 326/10. Apart from Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal made fifties. Mendis previously made centuries against Bangladesh including his career best of 164.

Sri Lanka batted first and put up 236 with Dhananjaya de Silva and Milan Rathnayake scoring half-centuries. None of the other batter managed to get over 50. England put up 358 in their first innings with Jamie Smith scoring a century. Harry Brook made 56.

England's Playing XI:

Daniel Lawrence, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Matthew Potts, Mark Wood, Shoaib Bashir

Sri Lanka's Playing XI:

Dimuth Karunaratne, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Kamindu Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Milan Priyanath Rathnayake