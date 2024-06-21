Friday, June 21, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. ENG vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 live score: Quinton de Kock, Hendricks look for strong start
Live now

ENG vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 live score: Quinton de Kock, Hendricks look for strong start

ENG vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 live score: England and South Africa go head-to-head in a crucial clash in Group 2 of the Super 8 stage at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet. Both the teams registered wins in their opening encounters of the stage. Follow for the latest updates.

Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Updated on: June 21, 2024 20:14 IST
England vs South Africa.
Image Source : INDIA TV England vs South Africa.

ENG vs SA live score T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: England vs South Africa Group 2 live scorecard, telecast, updates

ENG vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 live score: Defending champions England are set to face South Africa in their second match of the Super 8 stage in the T20 World Cup 2024. The English Lions defeated co-hosts West Indies in their opening Super 8 fixture and are looking for an entry into the semis. The Proteas registered a win in their first clash too, defeating a spirited USA side that threatened to spoil their party for a while.

The second group is a difficult one with South Africa, England, West Indies and USA placed in it. Every clash in the Super 8 is a must-win one especially in this group. England would be looking to make another entry into the semis, while the Proteas have not made it to the semifinals after their second entry into the last four stage in 2014. Follow for the latest updates of this match.

Match Scorecard

 

Live updates :ENG vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 latest updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jun 21, 2024 8:09 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    ENG vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 live score: QDK takes on Moeen!

    And the ploy to bring Moeen has not worked. QDK takes him for a four and a six to end the over well.

     

  • Jun 21, 2024 7:59 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    ENG vs SA T20 World Cup 2024: QDK, Hendricks out in middle

    The Proteas openers Quinton de Kock and Reeza Hendricks are out in the middle as South Africa begin their charge with the bat

     

  • Jun 21, 2024 7:52 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    ENG vs SA T20 World Cup 2024: Anthems time

    We are about to kick start third contest. It's time for the anthems now before we roll into this one.

  • Jun 21, 2024 7:36 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    ENG vs SA T20 World Cup 2024: Playing XIs announced

    South Africa Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman.

    England Playing XI: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Harry Brook, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley.

  • Jun 21, 2024 7:33 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    ENG vs SA T20 World Cup 2024: England win TOSS

    Captain Jos Buttler wins the toss as England elect to bowl first at  Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium.

    England field the same playing eleven that beat West Indies in the last match.

  • Jun 21, 2024 7:28 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    ENG vs SA T20 World Cup 2024: Pitch report by Natalie Germanos and Michael Atherton

     It's a fresh pitch. 69 meter and 66 meter square boundaries. 76 meters down the ground. Not much different to the pitch we saw the other night. England have the advantage of having played here. Don't think it really matters (bat first or bowl first). Expecting a good surface.

  • Jun 21, 2024 7:19 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    ENG vs SA T20 World Cup 2024: Predicted Playing XIs

    South Africa predicted playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markam (c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje.

    England predicted playing XI: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley.

  • Jun 21, 2024 7:10 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    ENG vs SA T20 World Cup 2024: Head-to-head record

    Both teams share a head-to-head record in T20Is with 12 wins each in 25 games.

    T20 Matches England Won South Africa Won NR
    25 12 12 1

     

  • Jun 21, 2024 7:08 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    ENG vs SA T20 World Cup 2024: What happened in South Africa's last match?

    South Africa continued their unbeaten run in this World Cup with a thrilling 18-run win against the USA in their opening Super 8 clash in North Sound.

    Quinton de Kock smashed 74 off 40 balls as the Proteas scored 194 total, their highest in this edition. Then the pacer Kagiso Rabada picked three big wickets to restrict the USA to 176 in 20 overs. 

  • Jun 21, 2024 6:49 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    ENG vs SA T20 World Cup 2024: What happened in England's last match?

    England overpowered West Indies in their opening match of Super 8 at this very venue of Gros Islet where they will be facing the Proteas now. England opener Phil Salt continued his Midas touch against the Windies, the team against whom, he enjoys a purple patch. His 47-ball 87 and Jonny Bairstow's 48 from 26 balls, made light work of West Indies' 181-run target.

  • Jun 21, 2024 6:35 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    ENG vs SA T20 World Cup 2024: Crucial clash of Giants in Group 2

    It's England vs South Africa, the high-profile clash in Group 2 of the T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 stage. Two strong teams meet each other in what is already a pretty difficult group in the Super 8 stage. This clash bears a lot of weight as to who potentially can make it to the semis and who can miss out. Stay tuned for all the updates on this one.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement