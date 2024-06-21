ENG vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 live score: Quinton de Kock, Hendricks look for strong start

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV England vs South Africa.

ENG vs SA live score T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: England vs South Africa Group 2 live scorecard, telecast, updates

ENG vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 live score: Defending champions England are set to face South Africa in their second match of the Super 8 stage in the T20 World Cup 2024. The English Lions defeated co-hosts West Indies in their opening Super 8 fixture and are looking for an entry into the semis. The Proteas registered a win in their first clash too, defeating a spirited USA side that threatened to spoil their party for a while.

The second group is a difficult one with South Africa, England, West Indies and USA placed in it. Every clash in the Super 8 is a must-win one especially in this group. England would be looking to make another entry into the semis, while the Proteas have not made it to the semifinals after their second entry into the last four stage in 2014. Follow for the latest updates of this match.

Match Scorecard