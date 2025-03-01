Advertisement
  ENG vs SA Live Cricket Score, Champions Trophy 2025: Proteas look to secure semi-final spot

England vs South Africa live score: South Africa are all set to face off against England in game 11 of the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025. It is interesting to note that South Africa qualify for the semi-final of the tournament if they manage to defeat England.

England and South Africa
England and South Africa Image Source : AP
Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
New Delhi

England vs South Africa Live Updates: The stage is set for game 10 of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. South Africa will take on England at the National Stadium in Karachi on March 1. The clash will be a crucial one for South Africa, as the side would secure qualification to the knockout stages of the tournament if they defeat England. On the other hand, the tournament is over for England after the side lost their first two matches. 

Live Match Scorecard

 

  • 2:45 PM (IST)Mar 01, 2025
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Another one!

    Marco Jansen is not letting England breathe here! Jamie Smith departs for a duck as the Proteas take their second wicket of the game. England now 20-2 after 2.3 overs.

  • 2:40 PM (IST)Mar 01, 2025
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    WICKET!

    Phil Salt is walking back in the very first over of the game! Marco Jansen has struck gold for South Africa quite early here. Jamie Smith is the next batter in.

  • 2:31 PM (IST)Mar 01, 2025
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Openers are out in the middle!

    Ben Duckett and Phil Salt are out in the middle as England hope to get off to a good start. Marco Jansen will be bowling the first over of the game.

  • 2:16 PM (IST)Mar 01, 2025
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Buttler hopes to go out with a bang

    Jos Buttler will be leading England for the last time in ODI cricket today. The star batter announced that he would stepping down from the role considering England's recent performances in the format. In his last game as ODI skipper, Buttler will hope to put in a good performance and lead his side to a win.

  • 2:08 PM (IST)Mar 01, 2025
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Playing XIs are here!

    England playing XI: Philip Salt, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith(w), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(c), Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood

    South Africa playing XI: Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

  • 2:04 PM (IST)Mar 01, 2025
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Toss update!

    England have won the toss in Karachi and have opted to bat first. Led by Jos Buttler, England will hope to post a big total on the board and hope for their first win of the tournament.

  • 1:50 PM (IST)Mar 01, 2025
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    WELCOME!

    Welcome to our coverage of game 11 of the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025! Today, we have England taking on South Africa in a high octane clash at the National Stadium in Karachi. Where a win would only be a consolation one for England, a win for the Proteas would mean qualification to the knockout stages of the tournament. We have toss coming up very soon!

Top News

