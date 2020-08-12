Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez allegedly breaches biosecurity protocols in England

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez on Wednesday appeared to have breached the biosecurity protocols at the Ageas Bowl where the Pakistan team is presently at for the second Test against England which begins on Thursday (August 13).

Hafeez, earlier in the day, shared a picture with a member of the public inside the golf course adjacent to the hotel at the Ageas Bowl. "Met an inspirational young lady today morning [sic] at golf course. She is 90+ & living her life healthy & happily. Good healthy routine," he wrote on Twitter.

Players were earlier in the day allowed to use the golf course but as per the biosecure protocols, they were advised to not engage in social interaction with the outside public.

Met an inspirational Young lady today morning at Golf course. She is 90+ & & living her life healthy & happily.Good healthy routine 😍👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/3tsWSkXl1E — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) August 12, 2020

If found guilty, like England's Jofra Archer, Hafeez will have to self isolate himself for 14 days and return COVID-19 negative in two tests before he is allowed to re-join the squad.

Hafeez is not part of the Pakistan Test squad but is in the T20I squad for which the series begins from August 28 onwards.

