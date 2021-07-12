ENG vs PAK: Pakistan a one dimensional team, criticises Shoaib Akhtar

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has expressed his displeasure after Pakistan's dismal performance in the ODI series against England.

Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has expressed his displeasure after Pakistan's dismal performance in the ODI series against England. Shoaib was very angry with Pakistan's batsmen in England and he scolded all the players fiercely. Along with this, he also predicted a 0-3 ODI series loss for Pakistan.

Pakistan have already lost the first two matches of the three-match ODI series. In the first match they lost by 9 wickets, followed by 52-run defeat in the second ODI played at Lord's.

Shoaib Akhtar said on his YouTube channel, "First tell me what was on the wicket. Pakistan team is only T20 team and they play only like T20 and get out in the same way. They played in the second ODI. Lost 5 wickets in 20 overs and his score in T20 cricket is 150-175 in 20 overs, so in ODIs too.

He further said, "The batsmen of this team are continuously disappointing and this is happening even now. In the first ODI they lost 4 for 26 against England, while in the second match they lost 4 for 53 runs. Pakistan team will lose 0-3 against England in ODI series in three matches.

The reason for Pakistan's defeat in England has been the poor performance of the top order. Their batsmen are seen battling in front of the young fast bowlers of the hosts. Babar Azam has proved to be a flop in both the matches so far.