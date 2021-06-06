Joe Root captaincy lacks imagination and reason, says Ian Chappell

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Joe Root.

In the post-pandemic world, the cricket calendar has got busier than ever with one tournament lined up after another. This has pushed world cricket bodies to up their game and it's no different for England, who are currently hosting New Zealand at home, followed by a gruelling five-match Test series against India at their backyard again.

However, the series, despite whatever result it brings, will just be a footnote if England doesn't make a big impact at the Ashes scheduled from December 8 Down Under. And Australian legend Ian Chappell believes England have every reason to worry about a failure at the series as their Test skipper Joe Root hasn't been up to the mark with his decision-making abilities.

"Root's captaincy often lacks imagination and reason. His tendency to have long discussions with senior players is reminiscent of Alastair Cook at his worst," Chappell wrote in his column for ESPNcricinfo.

Chappell believes that in Australia a captain often needs to be imaginative and Root is not exactly cut out for the role.

"There's a difference between a captain who consults and one who is uncertain; dithering is a bad look for a captain. There are times in Australia when a captain has to be imaginative in order to force the issue and this is not one of Root's strengths," he added.