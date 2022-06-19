ENG vs IND: Indian team all set to depart for Ireland and England tour

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@IMVKOHLI) Team India in training session

Highlights Hardik Pandya has been named as the captain of the Indian team for the Ireland series

VVS Laxman will be India's head coach for the Ireland series

India will play 1 test, 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is on their UK tour

After India's home series with South Africa concludes, the men in blue will embark on a new challenge that is all set to be played on foreign soil. The preparations for T20I world cup are underway and the Indian team will now head to England to play one test match, three ODIs and three T20Is. This is a mammoth series and will see all the star Indian players return to national duties. KL Rahul has been ruled out of this tour too with a groin injury and the opening spot might see some youngsters battle it out for a spot in the star studded Indian lineup.

Half of the Indian team has already left with the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and have started to practice for the one-off test match that is scheduled to start from July 1, 2022. The other half of the Indian team is all scheduled to leave for England on June 19, 2022. It will be interesting to see how the Indian contingency approaches this stiff challenge and England are in the form of their life.

On the red ball front, England have defeated New Zealand in consecutive test matches and have taken the series 2-0 as of now. As far as the white ball series is concerned, the English team is playing a 3 match ODI series against Netherlands. In the first ODI match, Enjgland almost scored 500 runs with Jos Buttler and Liam Livingstone displaying brutal force of power hitting. Before the England series starts, India will also play two T20Is against Ireland starting June 26, 2022.

India squad for Ireland T20I series: Hardik Pandya (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi.

India’s squad for the rescheduled fifth Test vs England: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Srikar Bharat (wk)

India's squad for ODIs and T20Is vs England: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.