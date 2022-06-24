ENG vs IND, 5th Test: Clouds of doubts on India's number 5

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@BCCI) India to take on England from July 1

Highlights India currently leads the series 2-1

Ravichandran Ashwin has recovered from COVID and has joined the Indian squad

James Anderson might miss the final test owing to an ankle injury

For quite a few years, the Indian team has been considered one of the best traveling teams. Be it any overseas conditions, the Indian Test team has made sure that they stamp their authority and give a very tough fight to their opponents. Last year when India traveled to England, little did anybody expect them to give a tough fight to the English team. With the dukes swinging around and Rohit Sharma opening the innings for the first time in English conditions, not many people had given any kind of chance to the Indian team.

Under captain Kohli, the Indian team brought their A game to the table and gave a tough fight to England, who at times looked a little unprepared for the series. The Indian team currently leads the series 2-1 and when they take on England starting July 1, they will have to make sure that they do not give any outside chances to the hosts. The English team has been extremely brutal on the Kiwis and it seems that Brendon McCullum's personality has rubbed off them. As of now, the Indian team looks settled but what must be bothering them is their number 5.

With KL Rahul being ruled out of the series, Rohit Sharma will be joined in by Shubhman Gill and they will be followed by Cheteshwar Pujara and then Virat Kohli. After dismal performances on the South African tour, Pujara was dropped, but he turned things around with his performances for Sussex. As Pujara is back in the side, he will certainly bat at number three. Pant will bat at six and then ideally Jadeja can be India's number seven, but the number 5 cordon remains doubtful for India.

Not to forget that Ravindra Jadeja was elevated up the order when India played England last year, but with the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, and KS Bharat, India will not like to experiment too much and will look the seal the number 5 spot as soon as possible.

India's squad for the rescheduled fifth Test vs England: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Srikar Bharat (wk)