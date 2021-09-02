'Makes you wonder if Indian think tank have any clue': Cricket world 'flabbergasted' by Ashwin's absence

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Ravichandran Ashwin

India again left out Ravichandran Ashwin -- the No. 2-ranked bowler in the world -- as England won the toss and chose to bowl in the fourth Test of the series at the Oval. A fit Ravindra Jadeja kept his place in the Playing XI, leaving Ashwin to warm the benches yet again.

Ashwin's last outing at The Oval came in July while playing for Surrey in the County Championship. He had 1/99 and 6/27 in the match against Somerset.

The Indian team management, however, stuck with the four-pacer template as fast bowlers Shardul and Umesh Yadav were included for the rested Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma. Captain Virat Kohli said that Ishant and Shami have niggles, and hence, they have been rested for the Oval Test.

Ashwin's non-inclusion in four consecutive Test matches sparked anger among many ex-cricketers and fans. Former England skipper Michael Vaughan said that the absence of the seasoned off-spinner has to be the "greatest non-selection" to be witnessed while commentator Harsha Bhogle was left "flabbergasted" after seeing an Ashwin-less Indian side again.

Vaughan wrote, "The non selection of @ashwinravi99 has to be greatest NON selection we have ever witnessed across 4 Tests in the UK !!! 413 Test wickets & 5 Test 100s !!!! #ENGvIND Madness …"

"Makes you wonder if the Indian think tank have any clue.#unfathomable," reacted Mark Waugh.

"I really hope it works but I am flabbergasted that India have gone in without Ashwin again," tweeted Bhogle.

On the eve of the fourth Test, India's bowling coach Bharat Arun had said that English batsmen are wary of the senior off-spinner on tracks that provide "assistance".

"Ashwin, no doubt, is one of the best bowlers we have and its unfortunate that he has not played so far but if there is an opportunity and if we feel that he is going to fit into the scheme of things, they will definitely both be bowling in tandem.

"History at the Oval says that it aids spin but you also know how the Englishmen are wary of Ashwin's abilities of what he could do if there is any assistance from the track," said Arun.