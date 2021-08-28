3rd Test In Numbers: Joe Root becomes England's most successful Test captain

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Joe Root

Ollie Robinson’s stellar seam bowling helped England beat India by an innings and 76 runs on the fourth morning of the third Test at Headingley on Saturday.

England tied the five-match series 1-1 by taking eight wickets for 63 after India had reached 215-2 Friday while trying to erase a 354-run deficit.

Robinson took four wickets Saturday to finish five for 65. James Anderson and Moeen Ali took one apiece before Craig Overton finished things off to leave India at 278 all out.

Here are all the key numbers from the 3rd Test in Leeds...

27 Test wins for Joe Root as a captain makes him England's most successful skipper as he surpassed Michael Vaughan's 26 wins.

6 of those wins came against India which is also the most among England captains as he surpassed Alastair Cook's 5 wins.

45 is the number of innings defeat that India have incurred in Test history which is now the fourth-most after England (63), New Zealand (49), West Indies (46).

2 of those innings defeat came under Virat Kohli's captaincy, the other also being against England, at Lord's in 2018 when they lost by an innings and 159 runs. The Leeds defeat was also Kohli's seond defeat as a skipper after winning the toss, the other being India's infamous 36 all-out in Adelaide. whre they lost by 8 wickets.

63 runs were added by India after the fall of the fourth wicket combining both the innings in Leeds which is the second lowest for India where they have batted both times in the Test. Their worst came in 2017 in the Pune Test against Australia where they added only 41 runs.

