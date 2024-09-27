Friday, September 27, 2024
     
  5. ENG vs AUS Live: When and where to watch England vs Australia 4th ODI on TV and streaming in India?

Australia are currently leading the five-match ODI series against England by 2-1. The visitors had won the first two matches but skipper Harry Brook's brilliant ton in the third ODI kept England alive in the series. Will the hosts level the series today or will Australia seal the series?

Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: September 27, 2024 9:32 IST
ENG vs AUS
Image Source : GETTY Mitchell Marsh and Phil Salt with trophy

England and Australia will face each other in the fourth ODI of the five-match series today at Lord's in London. The visitors are leading the series 2-1, having won the first two matches, and they will be keen on sealing the contest with one match to go. On the other hand, England have stayed alive in the series with a win in the last game thanks to their skipper Harry Brook and Will Jacks, who helped them recover from 12/2 in the daunting run chase.

Australia had rested their key players in the opening game but even then, they managed to chase down 316 runs with Travis Head playing one of the best knocks by a visiting player in England. Thanks to his exceptional outing with the bat, Australia gunned down the mammoth score with six overs in hand. The second ODI saw the ODI World Champions defend 270 with aplomb with the likes of Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood returning to the fold.

Even in the third ODI, England were chasing 305 and at 12/2, it seemed as if they would go down in the match and lose the series as well. But Brook and Jacks' partnership for the third wicket kept them alive in the series. The fourth ODI is extremely crucial for both teams now and the home of cricket is expected to witness an enthralling encounter on Friday (September 27).

Where to watch ENG vs AUS 4th ODI live on TV and live streaming details

The fourth ODI between England and Australia can be watched live on TV on Sony Sports 5 HD at 5 PM IST today in India. The live streaming of this encounter will be available on Sony LIV and Fancode for the fans in India.

Squads

Australia squad: Matthew Short, Mitchell Marsh(c), Steven Smith, Cameron Green, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Adam Zampa, Ben Dwarshuis, Josh Inglis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cooper Connolly

England squad: Philip Salt, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Harry Brook(c), Jamie Smith(w), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Saqib Mahmood, Jordan Cox, John Turner, Olly Stone

