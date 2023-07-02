Ashes 2023: England announce squad for third Test match at Headingley against Australia

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ben Stokes and James Anderson

Ashes 2023: Just after suffering a nail-biting loss to Australia in the second Test of the Ashes 2023 series, England Cricket Board on Sunday announced its squad for this match at Headingly. ECB named a 15-member squad for the third Test that will be played from July 6 onwards.

Matthew Potts, Rehan Ahmed not named; Moeen stays

Meanwhile, there are no major changes to the squad that was named for the first two Ashes Tests against Australia. Rehan Ahmed, who was named as Moeen Ali's cover for the second Test and Matthew Potts have been dropped from the 15-member squad. Whereas key players including James Anderson and Moeen Ali are still part of the squad that will face Australia in Leeds.

It also means Moeen is likely to play the third Test as his cover Rehan has been removed. It was earlier reported that Moeen is healing well and England are keeping fingers crossed over his participation in the 3rd Test.

Australia take 2-0 lead

Australia have doubled their lead over hosts England with a thrilling win at Lord's. Overcoming Ben Stokes' magical hundred, the Aussies won the match by 43 runs. They earlier won the first match by 2 wickets.

Ben Stokes brought England within touching distance of a famous win with his 155 in the chase. England were chasing 371 and were reeling at 193/6 with 178 more needed. But long stood England's captain Stokes, who fired in sixes and fours to the short ball ploy of Australia. He brought England within touching distance of another famous win as he made 155 off 214 but when he went out, England's hopes went along with him. Despite Josh Tongue and James Anderson's fight, the Aussies wrapped the hosts at 327 to seal the game.

England's squad for 3rd Test:

Ben Stokes (captain), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

