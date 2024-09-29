Sunday, September 29, 2024
     
Live now

ENG vs AUS 5th ODI Live Score: Aaron Hardie removes Salt, Jacks to leave England 2 down

ENG vs AUS 5th ODI Live Score: England and Australia face each other in the fifth and final ODI with the series win on the line in Bristol. After Australia won the first two matches, England bounced back strongly to win the next two. Follow for the latest updates.

Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Updated on: September 29, 2024 16:13 IST
England vs Australia 5th ODI.
Image Source : INDIA TV England vs Australia 5th ODI.

ENG vs AUS 5th ODI Live Score: England vs Australia latest updates, telecast, scorecard, playing XIs

ENG vs AUS 5th ODI Live Score: With the series win on the line, England and Australia lock horns in the fifth ODI at County Ground, Bristol. After Australia won the first two ODIs, the Three Lions halted the Aussie juggernaut to take the next two games and level the series. As Champions Trophy approaches, the two teams have another chance to test themselves ahead of the global tournament in February.

Match Scorecard

 

Live updates :ENG vs AUS 5th ODI Latest updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Sep 29, 2024 4:13 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    ENG vs AUS 5th ODI live score: Hardie has another!

    Aaron Hardie has another. A brilliant delivery that seamed back into the right-hander to clip the top of the stumps. Aussies have two now. 

  • Sep 29, 2024 4:03 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    ENG vs AUS 5th ODI live score: Salt departs!!

    Salt welcomed Aaron Hardie with two sixes and then another four but falls on the last delivery of the over. He slices this in the air towards deep point and Labuschagne does a fine job to take this one. Aussies needed this. Salt goes for 45, England 58/1 after 7

  • Sep 29, 2024 3:54 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    ENG vs AUS 5th ODI live score: Salt provides early impetus despite not in complete flow

    Salt has provided the early impetus here despite not being in complete flow. He got an upper edge for a six towards third-man against Starc in the last over. But he is getting runs, nonetheless. England 34/0 after 5

  • Sep 29, 2024 3:41 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    ENG vs AUS 5th ODI live score: Salt races off the blocks!

    A quick start for Salt. Four boundaries already till the second over. Three in the first and one to Hazlewood in the second. 

  • Sep 29, 2024 3:32 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    ENG vs AUS 5th ODI live score: The action is on!!

    Phil Salt and Ben Duckett are out to open the innings. It's Mitchell Starc with the new ball. And four off the first ball, fuller and angling into the right-hander, Salt drives it to extra cover

  • Sep 29, 2024 3:29 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    ENG vs AUS 5th ODI live score: Australia to bowl, Smith stand-in captain

    Australia have won the toss and have opted to bowl. Mitchell Marsh is not playing due to a bit sore in the last game. Steve Smith is the stand-in captain

    Here are the Playing XIs:

    England XI:

    Philip Salt, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Harry Brook (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell , Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, Olly Stone, Adil Rashid

    Australia XI:

    Travis Head, Matthew Short, Steven Smith (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

