ENG vs AUS 5th ODI Live Score: Aaron Hardie removes Salt, Jacks to leave England 2 down

Australia have won the toss and have opted to bowl. Mitchell Marsh is not playing due to a bit sore in the last game. Steve Smith is the stand-in captain

Here are the Playing XIs:

England XI:

Philip Salt, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Harry Brook (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell , Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, Olly Stone, Adil Rashid

Australia XI:

Travis Head, Matthew Short, Steven Smith (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood