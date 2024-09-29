ENG vs AUS 5th ODI Live Score: Aaron Hardie removes Salt, Jacks to leave England 2 down

ENG vs AUS 5th ODI Live Score: England vs Australia latest updates, telecast, scorecard, playing XIsENG vs AUS 5th ODI Live Score: With the series win on the line, England and Australia lock horns in the fifth ODI at County Ground, Bristol. After Australia won the first two ODIs, the Three Lions halted the Aussie juggernaut to take the next two games and level the series. As Champions Trophy approaches, the two teams have another chance to test themselves ahead of the global tournament in February.